One killed after vehicle runs off road, hits tree in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dillon County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:25 a.m. on State Park Road.
A 2007 Honda SUV was traveling south when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, Collins said.
The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was killed, according to Collins.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
