One killed after vehicle runs off road, hits tree in Dillon County
By WMBF News Staff | August 10, 2019 at 1:02 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 1:09 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dillon County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:25 a.m. on State Park Road.

A 2007 Honda SUV was traveling south when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, Collins said.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was killed, according to Collins.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

