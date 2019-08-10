One dead in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Florence County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:35 a.m. on Green Road.
The driver of a 2007 Nissan four-door was killed after running off the right side of the road and striking a tree, Collins said. He added the driver was the only occupant and was wearing a seat belt.
The name of the driver was not immediately available.
