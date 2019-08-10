Grumpy Monk plans to open third Grand Strand location in September

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
The Grumpy Monk is planning to open its third Grand Strand location in North Myrtle Beach, owner Chris Evans confirmed to My Horry News.
The new location will be at the former home of Whiskey River on U.S. 17 in the Crescent Beach area. The building housed Overtime Sports Café before Whiskey River’s short-lived stint.
“My partner Heri and I both live in the area and we try and stay current with what’s happening in the local market,” Evans said in an email. “The extensive growth of the north end caught our attention a while ago and we have been waiting for the right opportunity to open. We liked the building and location and when it became available it seemed like the right time to expand.”
The Grumpy Monk is known for its large craft beer selection, extensive menu, monthly tap takeovers and live music. Evans said the North Myrtle spot will have a happy hour menu, weekly pint night and trivia night.
“The new location will feature a game room for kids, indoor cornhole area for adults and a large private indoor veranda for private events,” Evans said. “Our business is catered to locals because we are locals.”
The Monk opened its first Horry County location in 2015 in Carolina Forest. In 2018, they opened their second spot at Broadway at the Beach.
“We will also offer our football specials and half-off draft Sundays that customers continue to enjoy in Carolina Forest and Broadway at the Beach,” Evans said. “The menu will offer quality American casual food as well as sushi. We like to promote our menu as comfort food with a twist.”
Evans said they plan open in September.
Copyright 2019 Waccamaw Publishers. All rights reserved.