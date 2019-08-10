Florence County interim sheriff talks rebuilding trust with the department, community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Interim Sheriff Billy Barnes discussed efforts to rebuild the community’s trust after Sheriff Kenney Boone was arrested and charged with embezzlement and misconduct in office.
Barnes was appointed by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in April.
He has a long history with the department. He served as Florence County sheriff for nearly 20 years, retiring in 1993.
Barnes returned back to work under Boone part-time conducting polygraphs, as well as working special investigations and cold cases.
"Working for Kenney I can tell you I was very disappointed in what happened because he was like one of my kids because I hired him when he was 21," Barnes said.
Authorities accuse Boone of stealing money from the department’s federal narcotics account and annual budget for his personal use.
Because of this, Barnes said their federal narcotics account is frozen.
"We can't utilize any of the money in that until they've conducted their audit. We've had a state audit, but we've not had a federal audit yet," he said.
Along with working to regain the public’s confidence in the department, Barnes said the department’s cracking down on major interchanges along Interstate 95.
“We have a bit of petty crimes and major crimes that we’re trying to get straight on that right now, to get them cleared out,” he said.
Despite what the department has been through, he wants people to know they’re moving forward.
"There was nothing wrong with the department, it was just the leadership at the time and a it’s very unfortunate situation, but they have direction again now," Barnes said.
As for the race for the next Florence County sheriff, Barnes said he endorses Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
