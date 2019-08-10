One taken to hospital after car becomes submerged in Myrtle Beach pond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded Saturday afternoon after a vehicle became submerged in a Myrtle Beach pond, according to Lt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Jetport Road. Evans said dive teams rescued one person from the vehicle.
The person was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.
Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
