Deputies find one man shot while responding to suspicious person call

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are searching for the person who shot a man early Friday morning.
Deputies were called around 12:30 a.m. to Whippoorwill Road in the Effingham area for a suspicious person call.
When they arrived, a witness on the scene said that a man in a car shot another man in the head.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the bullet grazed the man’s head and he’s expected to survive.
Anyone with any information on the shooting or the shooter is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.
