Woman’s body found on roadside near marsh in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman’s body was found Friday morning in Hollywood with what deputies believe are gunshot wounds.
Shell casings were also located on Church Flatts Road where the body was found. Her car was parked on the opposite side of the road behind some trees.
“We do have what believe is going to be gun shot wounds on her," Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio said. "And of course, we’ll confirm that, but that’s our belief at this point.”
Charleston County deputies are leading the investigation.
The road is also still blocked in the area.
