5 tips to help you and your child kick off the school year right

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – The new school year is quickly approaching across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, and families are busy getting ready.
It seems that there are a million different things that you need to remember to make sure your child is fully-prepared.
But according to the U.S Department of Education, there are five simple things that you can do so that your family will have a smooth start:
- Reach out to your child’s teachers: Attend meet-the-teacher night, orientation or other welcome events, but don’t stop there. Make a point of introducing yourself and learning about class activities and expectations for the year.
- Get in the groove: Establish healthy at-home routines for school days, such as consistent waking times and getting-ready patterns. Decide on a regular homework time, and create a comfortable, quiet workspace.
- Time things right: Stay on top of everyone’s school, activity, and work schedules with a free online calendar or a smartphone app.
- Pack smart: Make sure your child’s backpack never weighs more than 10 to 20 percent of his or her body weight; heavy packs can strain developing muscles and joints.
- Commit to volunteering: With help from parents like you, your school can offer many more programs and services for your kids. Ask about volunteer opportunities in the school community and your children’s classrooms, and check out your school’s parent organization.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.