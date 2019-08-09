Restaurant Scorecard: Build up, mold, handling meat with bare hands lead to very low score

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Build-up, mold, handling meat with bare hands. It’s the lowest score I’ve reported to date.
Plus, there are two new eateries to try - one is gourmet and the second has your health in mind.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Denny’s at 1200 U.S. 17 Business North in Surfside Beach.
According to inspectors, one employee touched ready-to-eat steak with bare hands. Others cracked shelled eggs while wearing gloves, and used the same gloves to handle equipment and other items in the kitchen.
Inspectors said the inside of the ice machine had mold and rust build-up. Dishes and pans were stored dirty on storage racks and throughout the facility.
According to inspectors, pancake batter was cooling in an over-sized container tightly covered, which didn’t allow for rapid cooling
Improper date markings were found on several types of sliced meats. Health officials also found items in squeeze bottles on the cook line out of their original containers without easily identifiable labels.
Milk was being prepped inside a dirty prep sink and thawing in standing water. Health officials said other equipment was cracked and in poor repair throughout the facility
Inspectors also say the make-tops were in bad shape and the three-compartment sink was also in need of work.
Health officials say the dish machine was backed up and overflowed water onto the floor, with water coming up through both floor drains.
They also said the restaurant didn’t have soap for the machine at the time of inspection.
Floors and drains under equipment, inside the walk=in cooler and throughout the facility needed to be cleaned.
These and other issues led inspectors to give Denny’s a 60 out of 100.
Succotash Gourmet Shop had its ribbon cutting this week. That restaurant in historic downtown Conway offers grazing boxes, grab-and-go meals, and sweets made in-house daily. It’s located at 1025 Third Avenue.
Healthy Living Cafe is now serving health-conscious meals at 5107 N. Kings Hwy., at Colony Square in Myrtle Beach. You’ll find freshly squeezed juices, acai bowls and zucchini noodles among the fit fare located next to Aspen Grille.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.