Report: Suspects robs elderly man at knifepoint inside North Myrtle Beach hotel

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of holding an elderly man at knifepoint inside a hotel in North Myrtle Beach.
Daniel Lumpkin, 33, of Little River is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers were called on Saturday to the La Quinta Inn on Highway 17 to an armed robbery.
They spoke to witnesses who heard yelling in the hallway and a man screaming that he was being robbed with a knife.
An employee at the front desk went to the hallway and said she saw an elderly man with a prosthetic leg yelling for help. She said when she went to help the man, Lumpkin came back through the exit door, grabbed a cellphone laying on the ground and then ran off. She said Lumpkin dropped a knife on the ground when he left.
Officers watched security footage and saw that Lumpkin and the victim were struggling over a shoulder bag that the victim was carrying. Authorities said Lumpkin was able to take away the bag and ran out the back door. The cameras show Lumpkin did come back into the hotel and grab a cellphone on the ground before leaving again.
The victim wasn’t hurt during the robbery.
The next day, officers tracked down Lumpkin to an address in Golf Colony and arrested him.
He has been released on a $30,000 bond.
