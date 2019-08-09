Mother in custody after after leaving 5-year-old child with landscaper in Conway, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The mother of a 5-year-old child who was left with a landscaper Thursday night in Conway is in police custody, according to authorities.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long confirmed the woman’s arrest, adding that warrants are expected to be served Friday afternoon.
According to a Conway Police Department report, a city officer went to a home in the 1900 block of Kenneth Street before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The officer spoke with someone who was hired to landscaping on the property. That person said a man and a woman came to the home with the small boy.
The landscaper told police the couple said they were “going somewhere where he (child) could not come with them,” the report stated.
According to the landscaper, the couple left the child and then fled on foot. He added that the man and the woman appeared to be homeless, according to the police report.
The child was identified as CJ. On Friday morning, Conway officials announced the boy’s mother had been found and the investigation was continuing.
Long said police don’t think the man is the boy’s father, but added he is in custody on unrelated charges.
According to Long, police received leads on the case from Ohio and West Virginia. It’s unknown at this time if the mother is local or from out of state.
Authorities do not know how long the woman has been in the area, Long said.
