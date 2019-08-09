Plane appearing to be part of executive fleet seen flying around Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you saw a plane on Friday flying around Myrtle Beach that appeared to be a presidential one, then you weren’t alone.
A viewer sent WMBF News a picture of a plane that bears the iconic presidential design. WMBF meteorologist Andrew Dockery said he also saw it flying around the Market Common area.
WMBF News reached out to Myrtle Beach International Airport about the plane and why it was in the area.
MYR spokesperson Kirk Lovell said the Air Force is doing touch-and-go exercises at the airport.
We also reached out to Joint Base Andrews about the plane being here, but they could not comment about it.
The planes are only called Air Force when the President of the United States is on board. If the Vice President or another senior official is flying it is called Air Force Two. Otherwise it is called out by its number like all other planes.
