Leaders taking steps to bring splash park to Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Georgetown County could soon have a splash park to cool off in.
It’s part of the county’s capital improvement plan which discusses the need for public swimming pools in the area.
County officials took the first step in bringing a splash park to the area by visiting Neptune Island Water Park in Hartsville.
Georgetown County Administrator Sel Hemingway said this is only the beginning of bigger things to come for the county.
“We’re in the infancy stages of exploring and seeing what’s out there and what’s popular in other areas to draw some conclusion of what might be a possibility for the future of Georgetown County,” Hemingway said.
He also said leaders will visit other area water park facilities including one in North Myrtle Beach and Charleston.
