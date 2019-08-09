How parents of special needs children can help the new school year start off right

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee will soon be starting a new school year, which means a new grade, new teachers and possibly even a new school.
The U.S. Department of Education has provided a list of back-to-school tips to help parents and special needs children be successful in the new year.
- Organize all that paperwork: In the world of special education, there are lots of meetings, paperwork, and documentation to keep track of. Try to keep a familycalendar of school events, special education meetings, conferences, etc. Setting up a binder or folder to keep your child’s special education documentation, meeting notices, and IEPs in sequential order can also help you stay organized.
- Start a communication log: Keeping track of all phone calls, e-mails, notes home, meetings, and conferences is important. Create a “communication log” for yourself in a notebook that is easily accessible. Be sure to note the dates, times, and nature of the communications you have.
- Review your child’s current IEP: The IEP is the cornerstone of your child’s educational program, so it’s important that you have a clear understanding of it. Note when the IEP expires and if your child is up for reevaluation this year. Most importantly, be sure that this IEP still “fits” your child’s needs! If you’re unsure, contact the school about holding an IEP review meeting.
- Relieve back-to-school jitters: Just talking about the upcoming year and changes can help reduce some of that back-to-school anxiety! Talk to your child about exciting new classes, activities, and events that they can participate in during the new school year. If attending a new school, try to schedule a visit before the first day. With older students, it is sometimes helpful to explain the services and accommodations in their IEP so that they know what to expect when school begins.
