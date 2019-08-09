Grande Dunes community will soon see new housing development coming to north end

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grande Dunes announced Waterway Hills Village as the newest addition to its community.
The new community will be located just north of the Grande Dunes Members Club.
Waterway Hills Village, which was purchased by LStar Ventures in 2015, is expected to consist of waterfront, golf view, estate and cottage style single-family homes.
LStar Ventures said the community will also include luxury waterfront townhomes and paired villas. The private, manned and gated community will also offer 24-hour guarded controlled access.
They also said those moving to the area will be a part of the Grande Dunes community and will have access to the Ocean Club and pool at Grande Dunes private beach.
WMBF News spoke with a representative for LStar and they said this development won’t have any impact on the current state of the entrance of Grande Dunes community and they will develop an entrance along Highway 31 for Waterway Hills.
“We are excited about this new and unique community within Grande Dunes," said Division President – Coastal North, LStar Ventures Margaret LaCalle. “Waterway Hills Village will bring a unique collection of differently sized homes in one community that is currently not offered here at Grande Dunes. This private and gated community, with a waterfront amenity is truly exclusive to our residents and we look forward to sharing our vision with the community.”
LStar Ventures said they’ve already started the road building process but don’t know when they will finish developing the new community.
