Former Robeson County Sheriff’s deputy facing multiple sex-related charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A former deputy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is facing a number of sex-related charges.
According to online court records, Eric Saber Gavaghan is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree force sex offense, sexual act by a custodian, second-degree kidnapping and felonious restraint.
Anjanette Grube, with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, said Gavaghan was arrested Wednesday on the charges and received a $1.5 million secured bond.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office contacted the SBI in April 2016 and requested the investigation, according to Grube. She added the case may have been turned over to the district attorney earlier this year and the state may have just decided to file charges.
Shelton Hill, assistant county manager for Robeson County, said Gavaghan started working for the sheriff’s officer on Aug. 19, 2003. His employment ended on June 6, 2016.
“No other details are currently available regarding a reason for his employment ending with the Sheriff’s Office,” Hill said via email.
