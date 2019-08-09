FIRST ALERT: Heat index may reach 110° next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Excessive heat and humidity will continue through the weekend with even hotter weather likely by next week.
Blazing heat will continue to bake the area both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 90s in the Grand Strand and into the middle and upper 90s across the Pee Dee. With the high humidity in place, the heat index will reach as high as 105 at times and heat advisories may be issued for portions of the area. The weekend will generally remain dry, but a few storms may develop near the coast by Sunday afternoon and evening.
Even hotter weather will arrive by early next week. Readings may reach as hot as 100 in some inland areas Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening. Lower and middle 90s are expected for the beaches. With higher temperatures and humidity levels also creeping higher, the heat index will climb above 105 at times and may reach as high as 110. Once again heat advisories may be issued for parts of the area. Despite the high humidity, the forecast will remain rain free through the early part of next week.
Relief will finally arrive starting next Wednesday as showers and storms start to increase. The added clouds and wet weather at times Wednesday through Friday will help to drop temperatures back into the 80s to near 90.