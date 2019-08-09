Darlington County school district addresses controversy over historic amphitheater

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District has addressed some controversy over the historic St. John’s Elementary amphitheater.
Founded in 1818, the school is one of the oldest operating schools in South Carolina.
Generations of people in the community attended the school and have fond memories of the amphitheater.
“Having this type of outside classroom, an outside environment for our students to interact with, is an awesome experience for our kids,” Superintendent Tim Newman said.
But some people believe the district isn’t maintaining the space properly.
They said the space is usually overgrown and in disrepair. So much so, residents recently started a Facebook group titled 'Help save our SJH amphitheater,’ which has gained more than 500 members so far.
However, Newman said during the summer break crews don’t maintain the properties as often to save costs.
They usually begin cleaning up properties a few weeks ahead of the start of school.
Meanwhile, some city leaders are interested in renovating the amphitheater into a public event space.
Darlington city councilman Bryant Gardner said in 2016 the city approached the district about taking over the property to make more space for music concerts, movie nights and other community events.
"It's not like the school district versus the city kind of thing. It's the best use for the amphitheater for the community as a whole," Gardner said. "We want to put a new stage, we want the fountain to be utilized again with the jets that actually jump up with the music."
However, Newman said they have no plans to sell or abandon the amphitheater.
He listed limited access to the site, no public restrooms or parking space, but most importantly, keeping the integrity of the space for the students as the reasons.
“Win-win means that it has to help our students, not just the adults that have concerns,” Newman said.
It’s problems, Gardner said are understandable, but can be solved.
For public access, Gardner said they would fence in the whole property and add a sidewalk at the top perimeter for ADA access.
For parking spaces, residents can use public parking at the library or near the public square, which is walking distance to the school.
As for restrooms, they would use the public restrooms mobile unit they utilize at other city events.
"The community as a whole feel like the next generation should be able enjoy it like previous generations and that's the goal," Gardner said.
Officials said the issue may be discussed at the school board meeting Monday night.
