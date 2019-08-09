Court documents: Over 20 Horry County massage businesses offered sex acts to undercover informants

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson wants more than 20 massage and spa businesses across the Grand Strand to be labeled as public nuisances.
According to court documents filed on Thursday, an investigation into the businesses happened between March and June of 2019.
Court filings show that undercover informants went into each business at least twice and posed as customers.
“On both occasions, the employee/masseuse offered to perform sex acts to the investigator in exchange for money,” the court documents state.
In seven of the locations, Horry County Police Department either made prostitution-related arrests or received complaints about sexual activity at the locations in the past.
The solicitor’s office said that the businesses have a “general reputation for lewdness, assignation and prostitution.”
Court documents show that nuisance notices were served to the business. Some of the businesses closed after receiving those notices, but six of the businesses remained open.
“More than ten days has elapsed since the service of the notice of public nuisance and to date the nuisance remains unabated,” the court documents state.
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is asking that the court issue a temporary injunction to close the businesses that remain open while the court decides if they are a public nuisance.
The court documents list out these businesses in the investigation:
- AA Massage - 3802 Hwy 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
- Ace Asian Massage - 4945 Hwy 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach
- Anna’s Massage - 4683 Dick Pond Rd., Unit B, Myrtle Beach
- Shang Hai Spa - 4811 US-17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach
- China Doll Spa - 3901 Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach
- Garden Spa - 2100 Old Hwy 17 N., St. 101, North Myrtle Beach
- Great Massage - 1350 501 Bus., Unit 1, Conway
- Great Massage - 533 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach
- Harmony Spa - 1508 Hwy 501 Myrtle Beach
- Hong Massage - 3001 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
- Jingjun Yuan Massage - 10799 Hwy 707, Murrells Inlet
- K-Spa - 807 37th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach
- Marigolds Massage - 1904 N. Hwy 17 Bus., Surfside Beach
- Oasis Spa - 440 Highway 90 East, Suite 7, Little River
- Sakura Spa - 4504 Socastee Boulevard, Unit 1, Myrtle Beach
- Samu Spa - 3802 Hwy 17 S., Unit G, North Myrtle Beach
- Shang Hai Spa - 4811 US-17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach
- Spa 544 - 4620 Dick Pond Rd., Suite D, Myrtle Beach
- VIP Healing Spa - 2138 Hwy. 17 S., Murrells Inlet
- Yucca Spa - 946 Lake Arrowhead Rd., Myrtle Beach
- Yuki Spa - 1205 Hwy 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.