Conway residents sound off on proposed road connecting highways 378, 701

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - People who live in the Conway area had the chance to give their input on a proposed road that would connect U.S. 378 to U.S. 701.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they have several different options for the road, but they want to build a four-lane road that features a median and turning lanes.
The road would start at the intersection of U.S. 378 at El Bethel Road.
Some of those who showed up to the public input meeting aren't happy with what could happen when construction starts.
The project comes with a price tag of about $18.4 million dollars and is part of Horry County's Ride III program.
Construction isn’t scheduled until the summer of 2023.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.