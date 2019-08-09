Construction company eyes property in Myrtle Beach’s arts and innovation district

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach may soon be welcoming the first new business to the city’s arts and innovation district.
According to information from the city, the Myrtle Beach City Council will consider the sale of 807 N. Kings Hwy., which fronts on Nash Plaza, to Mashburn Construction Company during Tuesday’s meeting.
The company hopes to restore the Kings Highway site using historic tax credits that will be available once the area is officially recognized as part of the National Historic Register in September, city officials said.
Mashburn currently has offices in Columbia, Charleston and Greenville.
“Our history in Myrtle Beach is significant, dating back to the early 1990s with the construction of Medieval Times,” said Paul Mashburn, CEO of Mashburn Construction.
The 2,500-square-foot building is on the south end of Nance Plaza, adjacent to House Parts, a decorative home hardware store, according to the city.
Earlier this year, the city’s downtown master plan was approved by leaders. The arts and innovation district is a part of that plan.
Leaders want the district to bring an eccentric vibe to the city.
