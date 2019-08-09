Checklist for helping your child with their homework

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Students are more successful in the classroom when parents create a good homework space and helps them with their homework assignments.
The U.S. Department of Education provided a checklist of what parents can do to make sure that when it comes to homework, students stay on the right track with their assignments.
- Show that you think education and homework are important: This about creating a good work environment for your student. Some questions you should ask are: Do you set a regular time every day for homework? Does your child have a well-lit, fairly quiet place to study? Do you stay in touch with your child’s teacher?
- Monitor assignments: Be sure you’re communicating with your student and know their homework assignments. Do you see that your child starts and completes assignments? Also monitor how long it takes them to complete their homework.
- Provide guidance: You can help your child get organized and make sure they have the proper tools to complete the assignment. Also talk with your student and see if they understand their homework.
- Talk with teachers to resolve problems: Maybe set up a time to talk with your child’s teacher at the beginning of the year before any homework issues arise. And when a problem does come up, set up a meeting to come up with a plan on what can be done to make sure your child succeeds in the classroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.