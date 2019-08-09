Chase leads to seizure of cocaine, heroin, pills, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – More drugs are off the streets of Robeson County after a chase and arrest in St. Pauls, deputies said.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division Investigators and deputies with the Community Impact Team tried to stop a vehicle Thursday on Barker Ten Mile Road and Highway 20 East in St. Pauls.
Authorities said the driver, identified as 23-year-old Curtis Jones, did stop and there was a chase.
Deputies said Jones pulled over and was detained.
Authorities searched the vehicle and found cocaine, heroin, oxycodone pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a gun.
Jones was arrested and faces several charges including trafficking opium or heroin and maintaining a drug vehicle.
He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
