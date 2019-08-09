CCU unveils new stadium additions before 2019 home openers

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - It’s been nearly two year since Coastal Carolina University broke ground on their stadium expansion project, which has doubled the amount of seating inside Brooks Stadium.
“I think fans are going to be surprised and I think very impressed,” said Matt Hogue, CCU Athletic Director.
After years of planning and two years of construction, the nearly $30 million Brooks Stadium expansion project is closing on its competition date, just in time for the 2019 home opener.
“I think you’re going to see a completely different viewing experience than you’ve ever had at our games in the past,” said Hogue.
Head coach Jamey Chadwell has watched the stadium transform from the sidelines the past two seasons.
He was not available during the tour on Thursday but told WMBF News that during the team spring practice, he dreams of one day seeing a sea of teal pack the house.
“I have no doubt that this place will be filled one time, once it is it will continue to do that,” said Chadwell.
The now 20,000 seat stadium will prepare to host the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl, the schools first FBS bowl game along with numerous community events.
“We’ve talked about concerts and different types of congregations that may occur, this is now an asset to our community and county for events that may come to town,” said Hogue.
New restrooms and concession stands will help increase the stadiums satisfaction rating during CCU sporting events.
As the countdown to the 2019 football season inches closer, the excitement builds for the university, who will finally get to show off the new Brooks Stadium to the world this football season.
“All of this ultimately is the foundation of winning championships and bringing national recognition to our brand in college football,” said Hogue.
Fan Appreciation Day will get underway around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10th.
CCU’s home opener against Eastern Michigan is set for 3:30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium.
