Broadway at the Beach theater closes after more than 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After more than 20 years in business, the AMC theater at Broadway at the Beach has closed its doors.
A note posted in the windows Friday morning read “Broadway 16 is now closed. Thank you for being our guest for the past 23 years!! Please visit our AMC Myrtle Beach Mall location for future movies.”
The marquee outside the theater that encased the promotional posters for the films being shown was also empty.
Jay Rodriguez, with LHWH advertising, said the theater’s lease expires at the end of August and their last show was on Thursday, Aug. 8.
“We are finalizing plans for the theater area and will share more details in the coming months,” Rodriguez said in a statement.
