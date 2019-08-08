15-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries after home is struck by gunfire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Lumberton.
According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, officers were called to a home on Cheryl Drive around 11:07 p.m. and discovered the residence had been struck several times by gunfire.
The 15-year-old was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police say other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but not other injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information should call Det. Robbert Nolley, Even Whitley or Belinda McNair with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
