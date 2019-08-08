Willie Nelson concert in Florence officially canceled

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Center has formally announced the cancellation of Monday’s concert featuring Willie Nelson.
According to a press release, Nelson was set to share the stage with Alison Krauss on Aug. 12.
Nelson took to Twitter late Wednesday night to announce his tour has been canceled due to the singer suffering from breathing problems.
Those who purchased tickets to Nelson’s show in Florence, refunds will be available at the original point of purchase.
