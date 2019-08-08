Weekend Events: Hot and humid weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, you are going to have to beat the heat and humidity. Our SC Weekend team highlighted some events for both the indoors and outdoors for both the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand.
The Brookgreen Gardens Summer Concert Series ends this weekend. You have until Saturday night to get out and enjoy local music. If you are planning to head to the event, be sure to stay hydrated and stay cool. It will still be warm and humid by 7 p.m.
Augtoberfest is Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark! It's also Bark at the Park night for the dogs! Come out and enjoy a beer tasting with a beer tasting ticket beginning at 6 p.m. until supplies last. The game begins at 7:05 p.m.
There are Farmers Markets throughout the week but the one in Market Common is on this Saturday. It will be hot and humid, so be sure to stay hydrated. You can beat the heat by going to the market early Saturday. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can view a full list of events in on SCWeekend.com. If you have plans outdoors, be sure to download the First Alert Weather App.
