TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-95 near Florence-Dillon county line blocks lane

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are warning drivers to expect delays Thursday night on I-95 near the Florence-Dillon county line.
A crash that happened just after 5 p.m. on I-95 northbound, near the Pee Dee River bridge, has forced troopers to block one lane.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol website shows that there are injuries involved in the crash.
It’s not clear what caused the wreck.
Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area until the scene is cleared.
