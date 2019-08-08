Suspect Search: Police say one suspect filled up then fled, another is accused of harassment

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for your help in tracking down two wanted men.
Officers responded last month to Cates Bay Highway in Conway in reference to a gas drive off that had occurred the previous night.
Authorities spoke with the manager of the business who said during the previous night shift, Cody Suggs came into the store, provided a Netspend card to the clerk, and told that clerk he was going to fill his vehicle up.
He pumped more than $50 worth of gas into the vehicle then left the store. The clerk attempted several times to swipe the card that was left behind but was unable to because it had no money attached to it.
The manager said Suggs was identified by another employee. There’s also a video surveillance recording, which the manager said shows Suggs coming into the store, and handing the card to the clerk.
Cody Suggs is charged with assault and battery in the third degree and leaving a gas station without paying for gas. He’s 27 years old with a last known address of Liberty Lane in Conway.
Horry County police are also looking for Travis Laquinn Sarvis.
Earlier this month, officers responded to 6 Browns Way Shortcut Road in Conway regarding a harassment complaint.
The victim told authorities she had been receiving threats for a week and a half from Sarvis. The victim said she filed reports in July and August with Horry County police, and that she had to file a report at her job as well because of the constant messages and threats.
The victim showed officers a text message from the suspect that stated he knows people that don’t mind shooting up a house. The victim said she wants Sarvis prosecuted because he won’t stop contacting her.
Travis Sarvis is charged with harassment in the second degree.
He’s 38 years old with a last known address of Dewitt Street in Conway.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.