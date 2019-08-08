Seven arrested, charged in Little River drug bust

Seven arrested, charged in Little River drug bust
Seven people were arrested on drug charges following two search warrants in Little River Tuesday. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | August 8, 2019 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated August 8 at 1:44 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Seven people were arrested on drug charges following raids in Little River.

According to a news release from the Horry County Police Department, search warrants were executed on Malcom Drive and Little River Inn Lane after an “extensive drug investigation.”

Seven people were arrested on drug charges following two search warrants in Little River Tuesday.
Seven people were arrested on drug charges following two search warrants in Little River Tuesday. (Source: HCPD)

The following items were seized:

- 475 grams of crack cocaine

- 160 grams of cocaine

- 70 grams of heroin

- 109 slips containing heroin

- Multiple types of pills

- Three handguns

- $27,910

The suspects are:

-Clifford Randall, 39, of Little River

- Sean Randall, 51

- Gwendolyn Hamilton, 45, of Calabash, N.C.

- Billy Bryant, 60, of Loris

- Nicole Stanley, 37, of Shallotte, N.C.

- Timothy Gore, 46, of Myrtle Beach

- Jerrod Brown, 27

All seven suspects are facing the same two charges - trafficking cocaine base over 400 grams, and trafficking heroin over 28 grams.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.