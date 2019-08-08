Seven arrested, charged in Little River drug bust

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Seven people were arrested on drug charges following raids in Little River.
According to a news release from the Horry County Police Department, search warrants were executed on Malcom Drive and Little River Inn Lane after an “extensive drug investigation.”
The following items were seized:
- 475 grams of crack cocaine
- 160 grams of cocaine
- 70 grams of heroin
- 109 slips containing heroin
- Multiple types of pills
- Three handguns
- $27,910
The suspects are:
-Clifford Randall, 39, of Little River
- Sean Randall, 51
- Gwendolyn Hamilton, 45, of Calabash, N.C.
- Billy Bryant, 60, of Loris
- Nicole Stanley, 37, of Shallotte, N.C.
- Timothy Gore, 46, of Myrtle Beach
- Jerrod Brown, 27
All seven suspects are facing the same two charges - trafficking cocaine base over 400 grams, and trafficking heroin over 28 grams.
