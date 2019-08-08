S.C. Highway Patrol advises caution in school zones as students prepare to head back to class

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Classes across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee resume on Aug. 19, which means it’s a perfect time for drivers to start paying attention to the rules when traveling in school zones.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has a number of tips that motorists should follow as schools open. The first is for drivers to slow down and proceed with caution anytime a school bus or children are present.
Drivers also need to always stop for a school bus that has stopped to load or unload passengers.
“Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm tell you the school bus is stopped to load or unload children,” according to the SCHP, who add that drivers on a two-lane road must stop.
If drivers are traveling on a road that has at least two or more travel lanes heading in each direction and they are traveling the same direction as the bus, they must stop, according to highway patrol.
However, for those drivers heading down a road with two or more lanes in each direction and they approach a school bus, they do not have stop. Instead, they are advised to proceed with caution.
For more school safety tips from the S.C. Highway Patrol, click here.
