Report: Heroin found in suspicious package at Garden City Walmart

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report reveals what was inside a suspicious package that kept authorities at a Garden City Walmart for hours on Wednesday.
Authorities said they found a powdery substance that was heroin-based inside the package.
Horry County police were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart at the corner of Highway Business 17 and the Garden City Connector after receiving a report about a suspicious package.
A person in the store told officers that he had received the package from another employee who had picked up the mail for the store. The person said he saw the interior of the package contained a plastic baggie that was duct taped, wrapped in paper and contained a white powder.
The Horry County Bomb Squad, Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Pee Dee Regional Hazmat Team were requested and took over the investigation.
It was determined the package wasn’t a risk to the public.
The police report states that the contents of the package were submitted to evidence to be destroyed.
It’s not clear if anyone will face charges in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.