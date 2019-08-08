Police investigate Myrtle Beach food mart robbery; no arrests made

By WMBF News Staff | August 7, 2019 at 8:16 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 8:16 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for the person or persons who robbed the Brazilian Food Mart.

Officers were called just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the store on North Kings Highway in reference to a robbery.

Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said a weapon was show during the robbery but there were no injuries reported.

Vest said the robber or robbers got away with some cash.

They do not have a description of the suspects at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

