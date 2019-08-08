Police charge man with kidnapping, assault at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after police said he held a woman against her will and punched her inside a Myrtle Beach resort.
Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to a room at the Yachtsman Resort on North Ocean Boulevard, where they said they found the victim visibly shaken and with a bloody nose.
A police report states that the suspect, identified as Joseph Williams, began yelling at the victim for talking to other people while they were out at a bar.
The two ended up going back to the hotel where Williams continued to yell at her, before leaving the hotel room, according to the police report.
The victim told officers she locked the door when Williams left.
The police report states that Williams came back and began banging on the door.
“The victim could hear the offender banging on the door and observed the door physically shaking. The offender proceeded to break down the door and came over to the bed and punched the victim in the face through a pillow,” the police report states.
The victim told officers she yelled for help and that’s when the offender said he was going to kill himself and everyone else.
According to the police report, the victim tried to leave but the Williams wouldn’t let her.
A security guard made it up to the room and that’s when Williams left, but came back when officers were at the scene, the police report states.
Documents show that Williams admitted to not letting the victim leave but that was because she had been drinking.
Williams was arrested and charged with kidnapping and third-degree assault and battery.
He is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
