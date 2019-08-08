One suffers serious injuries after crash causes 18-wheeler to overturn in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person sustained serious injuries in a crash Wednesday night after a crash with an 18-wheeler in Horry County, according to first responders.
A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue stated the crash between the truck and a car happened around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near Serenity Place in the Conway area.
The 18-wheeler overturned, according to the HCFR. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.
The area was shut down for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.