N.C. inmate recaptured in Aynor after over 20 years on the run to be extradited within 20 days

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied Thursday for a North Carolina fugitive who was recaptured in Horry County after more than 20 years on the run.
Stanley Lee Rogers will remain in Horry County’s custody until authorities with the North Carolina Department of Corrections come and pick him up, the judge said during the brief court appearance.
The prosecution said the process of extraditing Rogers back to N.C. is 20 days. In the event he is not picked up within that time frame, he is set free unless there is some other reason to hold him, according to the code of laws.
According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Rogers was sentenced in 1994 to 40 years in prison on an armed robbery charge. Authorities said Rogers escaped about three years into his sentence while working as an inmate mowing grass.
Rogers was arrested Wednesday at a home on William Nobles Road in Aynor.
