Myrtle Beach police rescue two dogs from hot car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after two dogs were rescued from a hot car Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Westgate Resort overflow parking lot on 6th Avenue South and found two chihuahuas “panting heavily” inside a locked silver sedan, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The windows of the vehicle were cracked but did not provide adequate ventilation, the report states.
According to the WMBF First Alert Weather Team, temperatures were in the mid-80s when the dogs were found. Police say the temperature inside the vehicle was 96 degrees.
The dogs were removed from the car and transported to the Grand Strand Humane Society.
Police say the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christian Louvine Villa Morales, returned to the vehicle about an hour after authorities arrived on scene. She was charged with mistreatment of animals.
