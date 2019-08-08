Myrtle Beach adjusts traffic light timers at busy Market Common intersection

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A change has been made to a busy Market Common intersection that will make many drivers happy.
The intersection of Farrow Parkway and Fred Nash Boulevard has become one of the busiest intersections throughout the Market Common and traffic will only get busier once the new Tidelands Health facility opens in September.
Once the health facility is fully operational, there will be 100 workers on staff, plus hundreds of patients making their way through the intersection, which also leads to a residential neighborhood.
However, Myrtle Beach and Tidelands Health believe they have a plan in place to keep traffic flowing smoothly.
“We certainly go through that intersection ourselves and have watched how busy that intersection can be,” said Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Mark Kruea.
For several months, drivers were waiting several minutes for the light to turn green, causing major backups.
To address the issue, Myrtle Beach has extended the timer on turn lanes at Farrow Parkway and Fred Nash Boulevard.
With the grand opening of Tidelands Health’s newest facility just around the corner, traffic is expected to increase in the area over time.
“We expect that we will see about 500 to 600 patients a day at that location, we will open obviously with a lesser number probably just under 100 people,” said Gayle Resetar, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Tidelands Health.
When construction began two years ago, residents in the Crestwind community did voice their concerns about the facility and worked closely with Tidelands representatives to address those concerns.
Crestwind Community Manager Kimber Ammerata doesn’t expect the traffic to impact residents who do you have alternate routes to Farrow Parkway.
“It is an active adult community and people come and go at different times so there’s really no rush hour around here,” said Ammerata.
Resetar believes the changes to the traffic signal will help alleviate issues once they’re fully operational.
“I’m not surprised that [Myrtle Beach] is being proactive in planning and making sure how traffic lights work, that’s not surprising to me because they’ve been great to work with throughout the entire project,” said Resetar.
The city of Myrtle Beach plans to continue to monitor busy intersections as traffic continues to increase over time.
“That intersection will continue to carry a large volume of traffic and we’ll continue to keep an eye on it and make whatever adjustments we can in confinement with the current signalization system,” said Kruea.
Tidelands Health will officially open their Market Common facility on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
