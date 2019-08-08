Last name Green or Greene? Frontier Airlines is offering you a free flight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If your last name is Green or Greene, you could fly for free later this month on Frontier Airlines.
According to information on its website, the giveaway is part of Frontier’s “Green Week” initiative.
Passengers looking to claim a free flight will need to confirm their last name is legally Green or Greene, the website states. Then, book a flight that leaves between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 13, and the airline will offer a full refund, up to $400.
The return flight must arrive no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.