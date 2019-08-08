Hartsville man accused of sexually assaulting child

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man is in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.
Horacio Nelson Lorenzo/Diaz, 47, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Deputies responded to a home on White Sands Circle just before noon on Aug. 1 for a sexual assault call, according to a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies allege Lorenzo/Diaz touched the child inappropriately before leaving in a black truck.
The 10-year-old and the child’s mother were interviewed by authorities on scene, the report states.
The child’s gender was redacted in the report.
As of Thursday morning, Lorenzo/Diaz remains behind bars at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
