Hartsville man accused of sexually assaulting child

Horacio Nelson Lorenzo/Diaz (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | August 8, 2019 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 11:45 AM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man is in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.

Horacio Nelson Lorenzo/Diaz, 47, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies responded to a home on White Sands Circle just before noon on Aug. 1 for a sexual assault call, according to a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies allege Lorenzo/Diaz touched the child inappropriately before leaving in a black truck.

The 10-year-old and the child’s mother were interviewed by authorities on scene, the report states.

The child’s gender was redacted in the report.

As of Thursday morning, Lorenzo/Diaz remains behind bars at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

