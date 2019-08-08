First Alert: Summer heat continues into the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity will only become more noticeable as we head throughout the end of the week. Today will be similar to yesterday with plenty of warm weather, higher humidity and a few isolated showers and storms.
Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s on the beaches and the middle 90s on the coast. At times in the afternoon, the humidity will lead to the heat index climbing to around 100°. The best chance for a storm is on the beaches today but still remains low at 20%. Most of us should remain dry for the afternoon hours.
The heat really begins to increase as we head into Friday. Grand Strand Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with the upper 90s becoming more common in the Pee Dee. The heat index will climb into the lower 100s at times during the afternoon hours on Friday. No rain is expected at this time.
The upcoming weekend forecast will feature plenty of heat and humidity with no relief in sight. Temperatures remain in the 90s with the heat index making it feel like 100 or even higher at times this week. While there is a stray storm chance, most of us will remain dry through the weekend forecast.
