FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of miserable heat and humidity moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High temperatures and excessive humidity will settle in through the weekend and climb even higher by next week.
Tonight will see clear skies with muggy overnight temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 70s.
Friday will see a return to more very hot and humid weather with afternoon readings climbing to the upper 90s inland and lower 90s along the Grand Strand. With humidity lingering, the heat index will reach to near 105 at the coast and to around 100 in the Pee Dee.
The weekend will see more of the same with temperatures both Saturday and Sunday ranging from the middle to upper 90s inland to the lower 90s at the beaches. As the humidity creeps even higher, the heat index will reach 100 to 105 each afternoon.
Most areas will stay rain-free through the weekend with only a slight chance of a stray storm or two.
Looking ahead to next week, even hotter weather may develop. Actual temperatures may near 100 by Tuesday and Wednesday with the heat index likely climbing over 105 at times. Heat Advisories may be needed on several days next week.
Once again, the risk of showers and storms looks rather limited with just a few stray storms from time to time.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.