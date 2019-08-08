Deputies seek to identify vehicle break-in suspect

Deputies seek to identify vehicle break-in suspect
Georgetown County deputies are asking the public’s help identifying a vehicle break-in suspect. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | August 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated August 8 at 12:38 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking the public’s help identifying a vehicle break-in suspect.

According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was captured on surveillance footage at about 4 a.m. Thursday at a home on First Avenue.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect using a towel to avoid leaving fingerprints on the door handles.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

