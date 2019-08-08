Deputies seek to identify vehicle break-in suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking the public’s help identifying a vehicle break-in suspect.
According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was captured on surveillance footage at about 4 a.m. Thursday at a home on First Avenue.
The surveillance footage shows the suspect using a towel to avoid leaving fingerprints on the door handles.
If you have any information on the suspect, call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.
