Coroner: Sumter mother stabbed to death; 5-year-old still missing
A family member found Sharee Bradley dead in her apartment on Monday.
By Laurel Mallory | August 8, 2019 at 4:09 PM EDT - Updated August 8 at 4:44 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The coroner has released the cause of death for a 29-year-old mother of three from Sumter who was found dead in her apartment Monday.

Sharee Bradley was stabbed to death, killed by “blunt force sharp trauma” to her head and neck, the coroner said.

Bradley’s 5-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams, has not been seen since Bradley’s body was discovered by a family member.

Police quickly arrested Daunte Johnson, charging him with Bradley’s murder. He appeared in court for the first time Wednesday, when a judge denied his bond.

Johnson told officers he killed Bradley and Adams, but investigators have not found the little girl’s body.

Adams’ family is holding onto hope she is still alive somewhere.

WIS spoke with police and family members to get an update on the search for Adams.

