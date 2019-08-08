Conway leaders, residents meet to discuss city’s future

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway city leaders heard from residents Wednesday night on what they want the city to look like over the next 10, 15, 20 years.
The Conway Comprehensive Plan Process happens every 10 years, and something municipalities must go through to come up with a new land use map.
Conway business owner Cheryl Adamson said that housing is a major concern throughout the city.
“I believe that housing is a very critical issue. There are people who come to me on a daily or weekly basis looking for affordable housing,” Adamson said. “Of course transportation and employment are also major. But we need more housing development that is safe and secure for people in our community.”
Residents also brought up the issue of flooding and what needs to be done to protect homes in their communities.
There is still time for residents to weigh in on what they would like to see. There is a survey that people can fill out online. Click here to fill out that survey.
