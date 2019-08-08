City of Hartsville pays tribute to 11-year-old who inspired all-inclusive playground

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One Pee Dee community is honoring a young man whose impact is evident in the smiling faces of children of all needs.
According to an obituary, Garrison Lee Murph passed away on Aug. 4 at the age of 11.
Born in Florence and raised in Hartsville, Murph is the namesake of Garrison’s Place, an inclusive playground in Byerly Park that features a wheelchair platform swing, adaptive swings, and an adaptive zipline, according to information on the park’s website. All the equipment is suited for children with disabilities.
Opened in 2014, the idea for Garrison’s Place came from Hartsville parents Melissa Shumate and Angela Murph, who work at the area Children’s Rehabilitation Center, according to the website.
A $25,000 grant from the Byerly Foundation ultimately made Garrison’s Place possible.
“A heartfelt letter written by Garrison’s family prompted the City to make all playgrounds within the City handicapable so that siblings could play together when they were enjoying time at the park, no matter what their abilites may be,” a Wednesday post on the city of Hartsville’s Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page stated.
Funeral services for Garrison Murph will take place Thursday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. at 212 N. 5th St., in Hartsville.
Following the service, Garrison’s family and friends are invited to Garrison’s Place for a tribute and a balloon launch in his honor.
