Authorities arrest, charge man in Loris murder case

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Marshals Service took a man into custody Thursday afternoon who is accused of shooting and killing a man in Loris.
Authorities were responded back in July to the shooting on Maple Street. Demetrick Simon, 39, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Police charged William Henry Jones II with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent felony.
Horry County Police Department and the Loris Police Department worked together to investigate during the past month.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.