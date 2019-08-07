Three students taken to hospital after experiencing ‘heat-related issues’ during band practice at Darlington High

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Three students were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after suffering from heat-related issues while at band practice at Darlington High School, according to district officials.
According to Audrey Childers, public information officer for the Darlington County School District, several students began showing symptoms of heat-related issues while at practice.
EMS was called and the three students were taken to the hospital for observation, Childers said. The remaining students are OK and students were set to be released after having lunch, she added.
