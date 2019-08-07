Summer of Science: Lemon Volcanoes

Turn the sour fruit into a bubbling volcano

On this week's Summer of Science with First Alert Meteorologist Sean Bailey
By Sean Bailey | August 7, 2019 at 9:15 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 9:15 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When life gives you lemons, you can make...volcanoes! All you’ll need is a few simple items you may have already around your kitchen. Parental supervision is highly suggested when using the knife to cut the lemon.

Activate the reaction
Ingredients:

A few lemons (at least 2)

Baking Soda

Dish Soap

Food Coloring

Popsicle Stick (or a butter knife)

Lemons, Food Coloring, Baking Soda, Dish Soap
Step 1:

Cut a small piece off the bottom of the lemon so it has a flat edge to stand straight up

Step 2:

Cut the lemon either in half or carve the top of the lemon so it has a hole in the top. You’ll want to put this on a tray or plate so it doesn’t get too messy.

Step 3:

Use the popsicle stick to mash around in the lemon to get more of the juices exposed.

Get the juices flowing
Step 4:

Pour a few drops of food coloring and dish soap on the lemon. This will make the eruption more colorful and bubbly.

Step 5:

Pour a spoonful of baking soda on the lemon. You should start seeing the lemon bubble up.

Step 6:

To get the lemon volcano overflowing, squeeze the other lemon so juices drip on top of the baking soda.

Adding the lemon juice on top will activate the reaction
How it works:

This is the same chemical reaction as the classic Vinegar and Baking Soda volcano, except we replace the acidic vinegar with slightly less acidic citrus juices. This makes the eruption less explosive, but still fun (and less messy).

The reaction of the citric acid and baking soda releases carbon dioxide which causes the bubbles to overflow from the volcano.

